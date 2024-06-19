Braylon Mullins schedules six visits, including two Indiana schools

(WISH) — Greenfield Central’s standout guard Braylon Mullins scheduled six visits on Wednesday, which included two schools in Indiana.

He’ll take three official visits, going to Michigan (Sept. 7), Indiana (Sept. 21), and Tennessee (Oct. 19). He’ll also take three unofficial visits to Kentucky (June 24), Purdue (June 26), and Ohio State (June 27).

Mullins’ visit to Indiana will also be with Trent Sisley of Heritage Hills High School and Malachi Moreno from Georgetown, Kentucky. All three of them are teammates on Indiana Elite.

Mullins is currently listed as a four-star recruit and the number 24 overall player in the 2025 class. He rose 68 spots in the recently updated rankings.

Mullins and Sisley faced off in Assembly Hall last week with their high school teams. Mike Woodson and his staff and team were there in attendance.