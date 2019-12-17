Brees breaks NFL all-time touchdown record

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrates his touchdown pass to tight end Josh Hill, which broke the NFL record for career touchdown passes, surpassing Peyton Manning, in the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

(WISH) — Drew Brees threw his 540th touchdown pass to become the NFL’s All-Time Leading Touchdown Passer in the Saints’ Monday night football game against the Colts.

He passes Peyton Manning (539) and Tom Brady (538 and counting) to become the all-time leader. He also leads the league in passing yards, completions, and completion percentage.

Brees is in his 19th season in the NFL. After successful seasons from 1997-2000 at Purdue, Brees was drafted by the San Diego Chargers as the first pick in the second-round of the 2001 NFL Draft.