Brees breaks NFL all-time touchdown record

(WISH) — Drew Brees threw his 540th touchdown pass to become the NFL’s All-Time Leading Touchdown Passer in the Saints’ Monday night football game against the Colts.
He passes Peyton Manning (539) and Tom Brady (538 and counting) to become the all-time leader. He also leads the league in passing yards, completions, and completion percentage.
Brees is in his 19th season in the NFL. After successful seasons from 1997-2000 at Purdue, Brees was drafted by the San Diego Chargers as the first pick in the second-round of the 2001 NFL Draft.