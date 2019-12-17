Brees breaks NFL all-time touchdown record

1  of  78
Closings
ALL GOD'S CHILDREN PRESCHOOL ANDERSON PREPARATORY ACADEMY ANDREW J. BROWN ACADEMY AREA 30 CAREER CENTER - GREENCASTLE BEECH GROVE CITY SCHOOLS BROOKSIDE COMMUNITY CHURCH CARDINAL RITTER HIGH SCHOOL CENTER GROVE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS CENTER GROVE MONTESSORI SCHOOL CENTERVILLE-ABINGTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS CENTRAL CHRISTIAN ACADEMY CHARLES A. BEARD MEMORIAL SCHOOLS CHILDREN OF HOPE PRESCHOOL CHRIST THE KING CATHOLIC SCHOOL CLARK-PLEASANT SCHOOLS CLOVERDALE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS CORINTH STEP AHEAD PRESCHOOL-MUNCIE COWAN COMMUNITY SCHOOLS DAMAR CHARTER ACADEMY DELAWARE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS EASTERN GREENE SCHOOLS EASTERN HANCOCK COMMUNITY SCHOOLS ELWOOD MAIN STREET WESLEYAN CHURCH EMINENCE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS FAITH CHRISTIAN SCHOOL - CONNERSVILLE FAYETTE COUNTY SCHOOL CORP. FRANKLIN SCHOOLS - JOHNSON COUNTY FRANKLIN TWP SCHOOLS-MARION CO GREENCASTLE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS GREENWOOD CHRISTIAN SCHOOL GREENWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOLS HERITAGE PLACE OF INDIANAPOLIS INC. HOLY CROSS CENTRAL SCHOOL IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY SCHOOL INDIANA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY JOURNEY EDUCATION CENTER INC. LIBERTY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL LIBERTY-PERRY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS MARTINSVILLE SCHOOLS MAYS COMMUNITY ACADEMY MONROE CENTRAL SCHOOLS MONROE-GREGG SCHOOLS MOORESVILLE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY MOORESVILLE CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS MT. VERNON COMMUNITY SCHOOL CORPORATION NETTLE CREEK SCHOOL CORP NEW CASTLE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS NINEVEH-HENSLEY-JACKSON SCHOOLS NORTH PUTNAM COMMUNITY SCHOOLS NORTHEASTERN WAYNE SCHOOLS NORTHPOINT HOMESCHOOL CLASSES NORTHWESTERN SCHOOLS - SHELBY COUNTY OUR LADY OF GREENWOOD SCHOOL OUR LADY OF LOURDES SCHOOL pilotED Schools RANDOLPH CENTRAL SCHOOL CORP. RANDOLPH EASTERN SCHOOL CORP. RANDOLPH SOUTHERN SCHOOL CORP. RICHLAND-BEAN BLOSSOM SCHOOLS RONCALLI HIGH SCHOOL RUSH COUNTY SCHOOLS SCECINA MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL SENSE CHARTER SCHOOL SOUTH HENRY SCHOOLS SOUTH PUTNAM COMMUNITY SCHOOLS SOUTHERN HANCOCK COUNTY SCHOOLS SPENCER-OWEN COMMUNITY SCHOOLS ST. BARNABAS CATHOLIC SCHOOL ST. JOAN OF ARC SCHOOL ST. LUKE CATHOLIC SCHOOL ST. MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL SCHOOL THE INDEPENDENCE ACADEMY OF INDIANA THE REFUGE - GREENWOOD THE SOCIAL OF GREENWOOD TRINITY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL UNION SCHOOL CORP. WES-DEL COMMUNITY SCHOOLS WESTERN WAYNE SCHOOLS

Brees breaks NFL all-time touchdown record

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrates his touchdown pass to tight end Josh Hill, which broke the NFL record for career touchdown passes, surpassing Peyton Manning, in the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

(WISH) — Drew Brees threw his 540th touchdown pass to become the NFL’s All-Time Leading Touchdown Passer in the Saints’ Monday night football game against the Colts.

He passes Peyton Manning (539) and Tom Brady (538 and counting) to become the all-time leader.  He also leads the league in passing yards, completions, and completion percentage.

Brees is in his 19th season in the NFL. After successful seasons from 1997-2000 at Purdue, Brees was drafted by the San Diego Chargers as the first pick in the second-round of the 2001 NFL Draft.

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK