Pitcher who started 2024 with Indianapolis Indians wins World Series

Brent Honeywell Jr., who played for the Indianapolis Indians earlier this year, is now a World Series Champion with the Los Angeles Dodgers. (Photo by Indianapolis Indians/@indyindians via X)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One player celebrating the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series victory started the year here with the Indianapolis Indians.

Right-handed pitcher Brent Honeywell Jr. is now a World Series champion.

The Indians shared their congratulations on X Wednesday night, cheering on Honeywell.

Honeywell was on the Indians’ opening day roster before playing two games for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He joined the Dodgers as a relief pitcher in July.

The 29-year-old Georgia native is the first Indians player since Rawly Eastwick in 1975 to play with the Indians and appear in the World Series in the same season.

Honeywell played three times in post-season. His last outing was Tuesday’s 11-4 loss to the Yankees.