Broncos safety Kareem Jackson ejected for hit on Commanders tight end

Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas falls in the end zone as he catches a touchdown pass after being hit by Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
by: PAT GRAHAM, Associated Press
DENVER (AP) — Big-hitting Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson was disqualified Sunday in the second quarter for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Washington tight end Logan Thomas in the end zone.

Thomas hauled in a 4-yard TD pass from Sam Howell before taking a blow from Jackson. Several Commanders took exception and confronted Jackson before being separated.

The officials called Jackson for a personal foul after he launched himself at Thomas. Thomas left the game and was being evaluated for a concussion.

Jackson’s ejection sent the Broncos’ defense into a tailspin, and the Commanders rallied from a 21-3 deficit to win 35-33.

