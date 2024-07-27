Brownsburg cyclist Chloe Dygert wins bronze in time trials despite fall

Chloe Dygert, of United States, gets ready to start the women's cycling time trial event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

PARIS (AP) — Grace Brown of Australia has won the women’s Olympic time trial on the wet, treacherous streets of Paris. She safely stayed on her bike in the rainy weather to stop the clock in 39 minutes, 38.24 seconds in a dominant performance.

Anna Henderson of Britain finished 1:31 back in second.

Brownsburg cyclist Chloe Dygert, the reigning time trial world champion, had to remount after crashing hard on a left-hand turn and finished with the bronze medal. It was Team USA’s second medal of the Paris Olympics; the first medal, a silver, was won by Indiana native Sarah Bacon and her diving partner, Kassidy Cook.

The riders set off in the drizzle in 90-second intervals from the great gilded dome of Les Invalides on the 32.4-kilometer (20-mile) route, marking the first time that the women and men covered the same distance in an Olympic time trial.