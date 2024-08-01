Brownsburg native and former Butler University star announces retirement from NBA

Gordon Hayward #20 of the Charlotte Hornets goes to the basket while guarded by Jordan Nwora #13 of the Indiana Pacers in the first quarter during their game at Spectrum Center on March 20, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana native Gordon Hayward announced on Thursday that he was calling it a career.

The Brownsburg High School graduate and former Butler University star is retiring from professional basketball.

Hayward played 14 seasons in the NBA and was most recently a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Today, I am officially retiring from the game of basketball,” Hayward said in a post on social media. “It’s been an incredible ride and I’m so grateful to everyone who helped me achieve more than I ever imagined.”

Over the course of his career, Hayward played for Utah, Boston, Charlotte and Oklahoma City.

He finishes his NBA career having averaged 15.2 points per game over the course of 835 regular-season games.

“I want to thank God for giving me the grace and privilege to play this game and allowing me to bring my best each and every day,” Hayward wrote.

Hayward was selected ninth overall in the 2010 NBA Draft by the Jazz.

Hayward was an All-Star during the 2016-17 season.

Hayward wrote he “can’t wait for what’s next.”

“As I move to spend more time with my family as a father and husband, I look forward to new adventures and challenges, taking with me the lessons I’ve learned on the court that will guide me across my next chapters, both in business and in life,” Hayward wrote.

The former Butler basketball star helped lead the Bulldogs to an NCAA National Championship Game appearance in 2010 when the Bulldogs lost a thriller to Duke. Hayward nearly made a half-court shot at the buzzer that would have given the Bulldogs the upset victory.

He is a member of the Butler Athletic Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022.

Prior to his time at Butler, he played basketball at Brownsburg High School, leading the Bulldogs to the 2008 IHSAA 4A State Championship Game, where they beat Marion. He was also named a member of the Indiana All-Star team.