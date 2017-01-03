Brownsburg native signs with Cincinnati Reds

CINCINNATI (WISH) — The Cincinatti Reds have signed pitcher Drew Storen to a 1-year deal.

The #Reds have signed Indianapolis native RHP @DrewStoren to a 1-year major league deal. pic.twitter.com/UxEguutTCV– Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 3, 2017

Storen, 29, is originally from Brownsburg, Indiana and attended Brownsburg High School.

He was the 10th overall pick for the Washington Nationals in 2009 first-year player draft.

He spent time with the Nationals his entire career before playing for the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners in 2016.

Storen’s best season came in 2014 where he pitched to a sterling 1.14 earned run average.

He recorded 43 saves and pitched to a 2.75 ERA in 2011 while he served as the closer for the Nationals.

His 95 career saves ranks second in the team’s history.