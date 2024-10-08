Brownsburg, New Pal maintain top spots in high school football poll
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 8, 2024, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 6A
- Brownsburg (11) (7-0) 238 (1).
- Crown Point (1) (7-0) 194 (3).
- Westfield (6-1) 194 (2).
- Lawrence North (7-0) 186 (6).
- Indianapolis Cathedral (4-2) 134 (7).
- Warren Central (6-1) 92 (4).
- Center Grove (5-2) 78 (5).
- Columbus North (6-1) 62 (T-10).
- Hamilton Southeastern (5-2) 62 (8).
- Elkhart (6-1) 52 (9).
Others receiving votes: Carroll (Fort Wayne) 20, Lawrence Central 8.
Class 5A
- Concord (11) (6-0) 238 (1).
- Lafayette Jeff (7-0) 208 (2).
- Merrillville (1) (6-1) 198 (3).
- Decatur Central (4-2) 128 (6).
- Bloomington North (6-1) (4).
- Plainfield (6-1) 122 (5).
- East Central (5-2) 112 (T-7).
- Castle (6-1) 108 (9).
- Valparaiso (4-3) 34 (T-7).
- Chesterton (5-2) 28 (NR)
Others receiving votes: Warsaw 14, Bloomington South 4, Floyd Central 2.
Class 4A
- New Palestine (11) (6-0) 236 (1).
- Martinsville (7-0) 214 (2).
- Indianapolis Chatard (1) (6-1) 188 (3).
- East Noble (6-1) 188 (T-7)
- Leo (6-1) 128 (T-7)
- Mishawaka (5-2) 78 (4).
- Brebeuf (5-2) 74 (NR).
- Columbia City (6-1) 68 (5).
- Hanover Central (6-1) 44 (NR)
- Roncalli (3-3) 38 (T-10).
Others receiving votes: Danville 28, Evansville Reitz 26, Logansport 16, Yorktown 8, Culver Academy 4, Greenfield 2, New Prairie 2, Northview 2.
Class 3A
- Ev. Memorial (12) (7-0) 240 (1).
- Mississinewa (7-0) 184 (3).
- Heritage Hills (6-1) 182 (2).
- Garrett (7-0) 150 (4).
- Lawrenceburg (6-1) 122 (5).
- Ev. Mater Dei (6-1) 108 (8)
- Maconaquah (7-0) 78 (9).
- Gibson Southern (5-2) 72 (7).
- Cascade (7-0) 50 (NR).
- Ft. Wayne Luers (5-2) 50 (NR).
Others receiving votes: Knox 22, Griffith 20, W. Noble 20, Hamilton Heights 10, Heritage 8, Northwestern 4, Southridge 4, Tippecanoe Valley 2, Batesville 2.
Class 2A
- Brownstown (7) (7-0) 228 (1).
- Lafayette Catholic (5) (6-0) 220 (2).
- Indianapolis Lutheran (6-1) 198 (T-3).
- Western Boone (7-0) 158 (T-3)
- North Posey (6-1) 132 (6).
- Adams Central (6-1) 110 (7).
- Heritage Christian (6-1) 84 (9).
- Paoli (7-0) 58 (8).
- South Vermillion (7-0) 32 (NR).
- Triton Central (5-2) 26 (NR).
Others receiving votes: Bluffton 24, Linton 20, Northeastern 18, Monrovia 10, Rochester 8.
Class 1A
- N. Judson (12) (7-0) 240 (1).
- Providence (6-0) 206 (2).
- Carroll (Flora) (7-0) 192 (3).
- Madison-Grant (7-0) 174 (4).
- North Decatur (6-1) 142 (5).
- Springs Valley (6-1) 106 (6).
- South Putnam (5-2) 84 (7).
- Pioneer (6-1) 76 (8).
- Frontier (6-0) 46 (NR).
- Triton (5-2) 32 (10).
Others receiving votes: North Vermillion 10, Milan 6, Tri 4, North Miami 2