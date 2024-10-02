Search
Brownsburg tops Class 6A in latest Indiana high school football poll

Brownsburg played at Fishers in Week 5 on September 20, 2024. The Brownsburg Bulldogs leap-frogged Westfield to take the top spot in the AP's Indiana High School Football poll for the week ending Oct. 1, 2024. (WISH Photo)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 1, 2024, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 6A

  1. Brownsburg (9) (6-0) 216 (2).
  2. Westfield (1) (5-1) 174 (1).
  3. Crown Point (1) (6-0) 172 (4).
  4. Warren Central (6-0) 168 (3).
  5. Center Grove (5-1) 124 (5).
  6. Lawrence North (6-0) 122 (6).
  7. Indpls Cathedral (3-2) 76 (7).
  8. Hamilton Southeastern (4-2) 54 (8).
  9. Elkhart (5-1) 32 (9).
  10. Columbus North (5-1) 30 (NR).
    (tie) Fishers (4-2) 30 (10).

Others receiving votes: Penn 12, Carroll (Fort Wayne) 4.

Class 5A

  1. Concord (11) (6-0) 220 (1).
  2. Lafayette Jeff (6-0) 184 (4).
  3. Merrillville (5-1) 182 (5).
  4. Bloomington North (5-1) 112 (6).
  5. Plainfield (5-1) 100 (2).
  6. Decatur Central (3-2) 92 (9).
  7. E. Central (4-2) 88 (8).
    (tie) Valparaiso (4-2) 88 (3).
  8. Castle (5-1) 84 (NR).
  9. Whiteland (3-2) 28 (7).

Others receiving votes: Bloomington South 24, Chesterton 8.

Class 4A

  1. New Palestine (10) (5-0) 214 (1).
  2. Martinsville (6-0) 192 (3).
  3. Indpls Chatard (1) (5-1) 174 (4).
  4. Mishawaka (5-1) 150 (6).
  5. Columbia City (6-0) 114 (8).
  6. Ev. Reitz (5-1) 104 (2).
  7. E. Noble (5-1) 60 (9).
    (tie) Leo (5-1) 60 (10).
  8. Greenfield (5-1) 48 (5).
  9. Northview (6-0) 32 NR.
    (tie) Indpls Roncalli (3-2) 32 NR.

Others receiving votes: Brebeuf, 24. Hanover Central, 4. Logansport, 2.

Class 3A

  1. Ev. Memorial (11) (6-0) 220 (1).
  2. Heritage Hills (5-1) 178 (2).
  3. Mississinewa (6-0) 172 (4).
  4. Garrett (6-0) 120 (T7).
  5. Lawrenceburg (5-1) 112 (T7).
  6. Ft. Wayne Luers (5-1) 82 (6).
  7. Gibson Southern (4-2) 78 (3).
  8. Ev. Mater Dei (5-1) 70 NR.
  9. Maconaquah (6-0) 54 NR.
  10. W. Noble (5-1) 30 (5).

Others receiving votes: Griffith, 26. Knox, 16. W. Lafayette, 16. Northwestern, 8. Heritage, 8. Jimtown, 6. Cascade, 6. Batesville, 4. Guerin Catholic, 2. Southridge, 2.

Class 2A

  1. Brownstown (8) (6-0) 214 (1).
  2. Lafayette Catholic (3) (5-0) 196 (2).
  3. Indpls Lutheran (5-1) 148 (3).
    (tie) Western Boone (6-0) 148 (4).
  4. Bluffton (6-0) 128 (6).
  5. N. Posey (5-1) 108 (5).
  6. Adams Central (5-1) 64 (7).
  7. Paoli (6-0) 48 NR
  8. Heritage Christian (5-1) 38 (T9).
  9. Northeastern (6-0) 28 NR.

Others receiving votes: Monrovia, 26. S. Vermillion, 24. Linton, 22. Triton Central, 12. Rochester, 6.

Class 1A

  1. N. Judson (11) (6-0) 220 (1).
  2. Providence (5-0) 186 (2).
  3. Carroll (Flora) (6-0) 178 (3).
  4. Madison-Grant (6-0) 158 (4).
  5. N. Decatur (5-1) 130 (5).
  6. Springs Valley (5-1) 88 (8).
  7. S. Putnam (4-2) 78 (7).
  8. Pioneer (5-1) 66 (9).
  9. Monroe Central (5-1) 30 NR.
  10. Triton (4-2) 20 (6).

Others receiving votes: Frontier, 14. Knightstown, 14. Milan, 12. N. Central (Farmersburg), 8. N. Vermillion, (6). Forest Park, (2).

