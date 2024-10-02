Brownsburg tops Class 6A in latest Indiana high school football poll
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 1, 2024, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 6A
- Brownsburg (9) (6-0) 216 (2).
- Westfield (1) (5-1) 174 (1).
- Crown Point (1) (6-0) 172 (4).
- Warren Central (6-0) 168 (3).
- Center Grove (5-1) 124 (5).
- Lawrence North (6-0) 122 (6).
- Indpls Cathedral (3-2) 76 (7).
- Hamilton Southeastern (4-2) 54 (8).
- Elkhart (5-1) 32 (9).
- Columbus North (5-1) 30 (NR).
(tie) Fishers (4-2) 30 (10).
Others receiving votes: Penn 12, Carroll (Fort Wayne) 4.
Class 5A
- Concord (11) (6-0) 220 (1).
- Lafayette Jeff (6-0) 184 (4).
- Merrillville (5-1) 182 (5).
- Bloomington North (5-1) 112 (6).
- Plainfield (5-1) 100 (2).
- Decatur Central (3-2) 92 (9).
- E. Central (4-2) 88 (8).
(tie) Valparaiso (4-2) 88 (3).
- Castle (5-1) 84 (NR).
- Whiteland (3-2) 28 (7).
Others receiving votes: Bloomington South 24, Chesterton 8.
Class 4A
- New Palestine (10) (5-0) 214 (1).
- Martinsville (6-0) 192 (3).
- Indpls Chatard (1) (5-1) 174 (4).
- Mishawaka (5-1) 150 (6).
- Columbia City (6-0) 114 (8).
- Ev. Reitz (5-1) 104 (2).
- E. Noble (5-1) 60 (9).
(tie) Leo (5-1) 60 (10).
- Greenfield (5-1) 48 (5).
- Northview (6-0) 32 NR.
(tie) Indpls Roncalli (3-2) 32 NR.
Others receiving votes: Brebeuf, 24. Hanover Central, 4. Logansport, 2.
Class 3A
- Ev. Memorial (11) (6-0) 220 (1).
- Heritage Hills (5-1) 178 (2).
- Mississinewa (6-0) 172 (4).
- Garrett (6-0) 120 (T7).
- Lawrenceburg (5-1) 112 (T7).
- Ft. Wayne Luers (5-1) 82 (6).
- Gibson Southern (4-2) 78 (3).
- Ev. Mater Dei (5-1) 70 NR.
- Maconaquah (6-0) 54 NR.
- W. Noble (5-1) 30 (5).
Others receiving votes: Griffith, 26. Knox, 16. W. Lafayette, 16. Northwestern, 8. Heritage, 8. Jimtown, 6. Cascade, 6. Batesville, 4. Guerin Catholic, 2. Southridge, 2.
Class 2A
- Brownstown (8) (6-0) 214 (1).
- Lafayette Catholic (3) (5-0) 196 (2).
- Indpls Lutheran (5-1) 148 (3).
(tie) Western Boone (6-0) 148 (4).
- Bluffton (6-0) 128 (6).
- N. Posey (5-1) 108 (5).
- Adams Central (5-1) 64 (7).
- Paoli (6-0) 48 NR
- Heritage Christian (5-1) 38 (T9).
- Northeastern (6-0) 28 NR.
Others receiving votes: Monrovia, 26. S. Vermillion, 24. Linton, 22. Triton Central, 12. Rochester, 6.
Class 1A
- N. Judson (11) (6-0) 220 (1).
- Providence (5-0) 186 (2).
- Carroll (Flora) (6-0) 178 (3).
- Madison-Grant (6-0) 158 (4).
- N. Decatur (5-1) 130 (5).
- Springs Valley (5-1) 88 (8).
- S. Putnam (4-2) 78 (7).
- Pioneer (5-1) 66 (9).
- Monroe Central (5-1) 30 NR.
- Triton (4-2) 20 (6).
Others receiving votes: Frontier, 14. Knightstown, 14. Milan, 12. N. Central (Farmersburg), 8. N. Vermillion, (6). Forest Park, (2).