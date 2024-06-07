Butler Athletics announces Hall of Fame Class of 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Butler Athletics announced on Wednesday the inductees who will make up this year’s Hall of Fame class.

The Butler Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will be made up of eight individuals and one team.

The Hall of Fame Class features:

2013 Women’s Cross Country Team – third place finish at the NCAA Cross Country Championships, which remains the best finish by a Butler women’s team in any sport

Lori Efroymson Aguilera and Sergio Aguilera (special service award) – family which has made major contributions to Butler Athletics

Joe Franklin (special service award) – served as Butler’s cross country/track & field coach from 1994-2007

Kris Gauson (men’s cross country/track and field) – won Horizon League titles and set school records in the outdoor 800m and 1500m

A. J. Graves (men’s basketball) – Seventh all-time in scoring in Butler men’s basketball program history

Jim Grubbs (men’s swimming) – named the swimming team’s Most Valuable Swimmer in each of his final three seasons

Paige McCracken-Sealey (women’s golf) – received All-Horizon League honors three times, including First Team recognition in both 2007 and 2008

Shlomo Shemesh (men’s tennis) – played No. 1 singles all four seasons (1995-1999)

“The Butler Athletics Hall of Fame is one of the highest honors that can be awarded to a Bulldog student-athlete and those who have significantly supported Butler Athletics,” Butler Vice President / Director of Athletics Grant Leiendecker said in a news release. “We are extremely proud to recognize this group of exceptional Bulldogs who continue to be tremendous representatives of The Butler Way.”

The Butler Athletic Hall of Fame was created in 1991. According to the news release, it was created to “provide a forum in which those who have brought honor and respect to Butler University and its athletic program could be acknowledged and permanently enshrined in Hinkle Fieldhouse.”

The Butler Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will be celebrated at an event later this year.