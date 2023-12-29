Butler Blue off injured list after tearing ligament

Butler Blue IV. (Provided Photo/Butler University via X, formerly known as Twitter)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Butler Bulldogs athletic mascot is off the injured list.

In early October, Butler Blue IV was sidelined with a torn cruciate ligament. The dog’s ailment was the equivalent of athletes’ ACL injuries.

From the dog’s social media on Thursday: “Ya boy just got cleared for full activity! Thank you so much to my team of Doctors for getting me back stronger than ever.”

The post includes video of the bulldog going through workouts, including one of Butler Blue walking in a water tank.

VCA Animal Hospitals’ website says dogs and cats can tear their crandial and caudial cruciate ligaments just as humans do with the ligaments in their knees: Making a quick turn of the joint or putting too much weight on it. Dogs generally tear their caudial cruciate ligaments in the middle joint in their back legs, VCA says.

The bulldog mascot is a common sight at men’s basketball games. The team’s next home game will be 6:30 p.m. Jan. 5 against Connecticut.