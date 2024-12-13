Butler hires new head football coach

MUNCIE, IN - NOVEMBER 17: Ball State Cardinals offensive coordinator Kevin Lynch looks on during the college football game between the Central Michigan Chippewas and the Ball State Cardinals on November 17, 2021, at Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Butler Bulldogs have locked in their new leader of the football team.

Kevin Lynch — the son of former Bulldogs and Hoosiers head coach Bill Lynch — joins the Butler family after spending the last nine seasons in Muncie with the Ball State Cardinals. Most recently, Lynch was the assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach. During the 2024 season, Lynch called the plays for the Cardinals. He also served as Ball State’s offensive coordinator, running backs coach and recruiting coordinator during his time in Muncie.

Lynch helped grow the talents of Ball State’s freshman quarterback Kadin Semonza, who won the 2024 MAC Freshman of the Year award this season. Semonza led the conference in both passing yards and passing touchdowns.

“My family and I are both grateful and excited for the opportunity to lead the Butler Football program,” Lynch said in a press release. “Butler is a special place, and I’ve seen that first-hand through the impact it has had on my family over the years. Young men in our program will have the ability to compete for championships in the Pioneer Football League while receiving a tremendous education. We are going to embrace The Butler Way and I’m excited to get to work.”

Lynch takes over for former head coach Mike Uremovich — who ironically left for the head coaching job at Ball State. Uremovich led the Bulldogs for three seasons, including the first ever national ranking in program history.

“Kevin has a great appreciation for our university and The Butler Way,” Butler Director of Athletics Grant Leiendecker said in a release about Lynch. “He stood out among a very talented and deep applicant pool. Kevin clearly articulated his passion and ability to build relationships, identify and develop talent, and continue to build a culture of excellence within our program. We are thrilled to welcome Kevin, Katelyn and the Lynch Family, and are excited for the future of our program.”

While at Ball State, Lynch was a part of the first bowl game win for the Cardinals after beating San Jose State 34-13 in the 2020 Arizona Bowl. That was the same season the Cardinals won the MAC conference championship.

Lynch has also coached at the University of Indianapolis and Indiana University as an assistant.

The Bulldogs will officially introduce Lynch at Hinkle Fieldhouse Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m.