Butler University’s vice president announces retirement

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Butler University Vice President and Director of Athletics Barry Collier announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Collier has been a coach for Butler for 31 years and has been in the collegiate athletic scene for more than 50 years. Collier has been the head of the Athletics Department at Butler since August 2006. A full list of Collier’s accomplishments is on Butler’s website.

Collier said in a release, “After more than fifty years in collegiate athletics, thirty-one as a member of the Butler family, and, after much thought and prayer, I have decided to retire, effective April 30, 2024. I look forward to spending more time with my loving wife, Annette, and our growing family and friends.”

Butler University President James Danko, in the release, describes Collier as the personification of Butler’s core values of dedication, spirit, and excellence.

“He has consistently demonstrated these qualities with utmost integrity and distinction. While it is impossible to encapsulate all of Barry’s accomplishments here, rest assured that his contributions are both significant and numerous.” Danko said.

Collier’s retirement is set to start April 30, 2024.