INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fan favorite in the city will retire at the end of the academic school year.

Butler Blue III, or “Trip” as he is known, has been Butler University’s mascot for eight years.

He’s lived with Mark Kaltenmark, Butler’s director of external affairs, since he was 7 weeks old.

Throughout the rest of the academic year, “Trip” will appear at games and other campus events.

Kaltenmark and his colleagues will be working closely with a local veterinarian to identify trip’s successor.