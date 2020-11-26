Butler’s Sunday basketball game postponed due to positive COVID-19 test

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Butler men’s basketball team will not be taking the floor Sunday afternoon, the school announced Thursday.

Sunday’s game against Eastern Illinois is postponed following an initial positive COVID-19 test among the team’s Tier 1 personnel. According to the school, Tier 1 personnel is made up of student-athletes, coaches and select support staff. Those identified as close contacts have been notified and instructed to quarantine

The initial positive test result was administered and detected Wednesday night following the Bulldogs’ season-opening win over Western Michigan, said an email from John Dedman, associate athletics director/communications for Butler University Athletics. The test was conducted as part of Butler’s COVID-19 surveillance testing, which occurs three times per week in accordance with NCAA and Big East protocols.

In addition to Sunday’s game, all team activities have been immediately paused. Additional information, including the status of upcoming games, will be communicated once the result from the confirmation test is received, the email said.

The school said the person who tested positive was not displaying symptoms on Thursday. A confirmation test will be conducted, according to the school.