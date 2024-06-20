Carmel’s Alex Shackell powers to 200 fly finals

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JUNE 19: Alex Shackell of the United States looks on after the Women's 200m butterfly semifinal on Day Five of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 19, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (THE REPORTER) — Wednesday was Alex Shackell’s turn to be in the national spotlight.

The incoming Carmel senior put on a show in both the prelims and the semifinals of the Women’s 200 butterfly during action at the 2024 Olympic Swim Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium. Shackell easily qualified for the finals after her Wednesday performances and will get a chance to join her brother Aaron Shackell in an individual event tonight when she swims in the 200 butterfly finals.

The morning started with the prelims, where Shackell swam right next to Regan Smith, who made news Tuesday night by setting a new world record in the Women’s 100 backstroke final (57.13 seconds). Shackell not only held her own, but she finished a half-second ahead of Smith, clocking in at 2 minutes, 6.71 seconds for the fastest time of the prelims. Smith was second at 2:07.24.

The two swam in separate heats for the evening semifinal races. Smith went first and knocked down over two seconds from her prelim team, winning the first semi in 2:04.91. (Smith holds the American record in the 200 butterfly at 2:03.87.)

Shackell swam in the second semi, which she won with a time of 2:06.10. It’s a new personal record for the 17-year-old and is also the second-fastest American time in history in the 17-18 age group for that event.

Shackell and Smith will be right next to each other again for tonight’s 200 butterfly final, which starts at 8:03 p.m. The winner automatically qualifies for the Olympics in that event, although the runner-up is almost certain to make the team as well. Shackell is already likely on the American team after finishing sixth in the 200 freestyle earlier in the trials.

Carmel graduate Kelly Pash also made the semifinals of the 200 butterfly. Pash placed ninth in the prelims (2:09.43) to advance to the semis, where she took 11th in 2:09.96.

In other events, Carmel’s Molly Sweeney swam in the Women’s 200 breaststroke prelims Wednesday morning. She placed 40th, clocking in at 2:35.46.

Fishers graduate Kyle Ponsler competed in the Men’s 200 backstroke, finishing in a time of 1:59.74. Another Fishers swimmer, Emily Wolf, swam in the Women’s 200 butterfly; she placed 38th in 2:14.76.