Carmel’s Alex Shackell sets world record in relay

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - DECEMBER 10: Gold medalists Katharine Berkoff, Gretchen Walsh, Kate Douglass and Alex Shackell of the United States celebrate with their gold medals for the Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final during day one of the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) 2024 at Duna Arena on December 10, 2024 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

BUDAPEST (WISH) — Fresh off winning two Olympics medals in Paris over the summer, Carmel’s Alex Shackell continued her streak of success by breaking a world record on Tuesday.

She was part of the women’s 4×100-meter freestyle relay team that broke the world record at the World Aquatics Swimming Championships. She was joined by Katharine Berkoff, Kate Douglass, and Gretchen Walsh on the team.

Shackell swam the third leg of the race. Her split time was 1:02:01, the third fastest time on the team.

The USA team broke Australia’s previous record by over four tenths of a second.

The United State won the event by over three seconds. Australia was second and Canada was third in the event.

In Paris, Shackell won the gold medal in the women’s 4×100-meter medley relay and the silver medal in the women’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay. She also qualified for the final in the 200-meter butterfly, where she finished in sixth.

Shackell is a senior at Carmel High School and swims for Carmel Swim Club.

