Carmel’s Drew Kibler wins silver medal on relay team

NANTERRE, FRANCE - JULY 30: Silver Medalists Luke Hobson, Carson Foster, Drew Kibler and Kieran Smith of Team United States pose following the Swimming medal ceremony after the Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 30, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

PARIS (WISH) — Drew Kibler will be taking some hardware back with him to the United States.

The men’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay team captured the silver medal on Tuesday.

Kibler swam the third leg of the race and had the second fastest time on the team, with 1:45.12. He helped close the gap between the United States and Great Britain, but the Americans were ultimately not able to take the lead on the final leg.

Great Britain got the gold medal and Australia rounded out the podium with bronze in the race.

Kibler is a Carmel native and currently swims for New York Athletic Club. He formerly swam for Carmel Swim Club and graduated from Carmel in 2018.