Carmel’s Drew Kibler wins silver medal on relay team
PARIS (WISH) — Drew Kibler will be taking some hardware back with him to the United States.
The men’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay team captured the silver medal on Tuesday.
Kibler swam the third leg of the race and had the second fastest time on the team, with 1:45.12. He helped close the gap between the United States and Great Britain, but the Americans were ultimately not able to take the lead on the final leg.
Great Britain got the gold medal and Australia rounded out the podium with bronze in the race.
Kibler is a Carmel native and currently swims for New York Athletic Club. He formerly swam for Carmel Swim Club and graduated from Carmel in 2018.