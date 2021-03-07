‘Cars and Coffee’ draws crowd in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A first of the season: Cars and bikes rolled out on Saturday morning for a double feature of “Ducs and Donuts” and “Cars and Coffee.”

The event was paired up with “Cars and Coffee,” all for Hoosiers to come out and talk cars and Ducatis.

IndyCar driver Graham Rahal was on site in Brownsburg.

According to Rahal, it was the biggest “Cars and Coffee” event by maybe tenfold.

Rahal says he’s shocked the cold did not keep people away, pointing to pandemic fatigue.

“I think there is a lot of pent-up boredom. A lot of people want to get out a be part of an outdoor event. It’s cold, but the amount of people that still showed up this morning was great. It was awesome to see,” Rahal said.

A lucky few got to walk away with free Graham Rahal Foundation T-shirts.

The goal is to hold “Cars and Coffee” once a month as excitement builds for the Indianapolis 500.