Catching up with the Chicago Cubs for Spring Training

MESA, Az. (WISH) — The Cubs continue Spring Training out in Arizona.

WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun had the opportunity to catch up with Cubs stars like Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber and manager Joe Maddon.

The Cubs are ready to defend their World Series title this year.

“There are so many messages but I really like to be uncomfortable that’s the one thing I want them to be…meaning not be satiated with what happened last year we want more,” said Maddon.

The Cubs will continue Spring Training in Arizona until the end of the month.

WISH-TV is your local home of the Chicago Cubs. This season, Cubs fans can watch over 60 games on WISH-TV.

