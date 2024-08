Cathedral grad wins gold medal, sets Olympic record

Paris , France - 6 August 2024; Cole Hocker of Team United States celebrates winning the men's 1500m final at the Stade de France during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo By Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

PARIS (WISH) — Cole Hocker, a Cathedral High School graduate, won the gold medal in the men’s 1500-meter. He also set an Olympic record with a time of 3:27.65.

He was joined by a fellow American on the podium, Yared Nuguse. Nuguse won the bronze medal, finishing just 0.01 seconds after Josh Kerr from Great Britain who won silver.

In Tokyo, Hocker finished sixth in the 1500-meter.

This story will be updated.