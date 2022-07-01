Sports

Celebrate the Fourth of July with the Indianapolis Indians

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Indians will kick off a six-game homestand against the Iowa Cubs with a Fourth of July celebration.

Playing at Victory Field on Independence Day is a tradition that dates back more than 20 years, says Cheyne Reiter, director of communications for the Indians.

“The ballpark opened mid-July of ’96. That summer, when we moved over from Bush Stadium, was just after July 4. We didn’t play at Victory Field that year, but from ’97 on, we have been scheduled to play at home every single season,” Reiter said.

Jim Cornelison will get things started Monday evening with a special performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “God Bless America,” and “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”

Cornelison has been the national anthem singer for the Chicago Blackhawks since the 2008-2009 NHL season and has also performed “Back Home Again in Indiana” before each Indianapolis 500 since 2017. He will sign autographs in the Center Field Plaza from 5 to 5:30 p.m. and his bobblehead will be available in the Hot Corner Gift Shop.

Before and during the game, DJ Nicolas Rage will perform on top of the home dugout and from the Elements Financial Club.

Baseball fans are invited to stick around after the game for a fireworks show, followed by the city’s annual downtown fireworks show.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with the first pitch at 6:15 p.m.

The Indians have a number of other fun events planned for their homestand with the Cubs, including a youth baseball clinic and Bark in the Park on Wednesday, MARVEL Super Hero Night with Doctor Strange on July 9, and Sunday Characters with Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat on July 10.