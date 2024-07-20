Chase Briscoe prepares for ’emotional’ Brickyard 400

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — “Special” and “emotional” were the two words Indiana native Chase Briscoe used to describe his first weekend at the Brickyard 400.

“For seven, ten-year-old Chase, if you would have told him that he was going to get to run one Brickyard 400 in the 14 car for Tony (Stewart), I don’t think I would have every believed you,” Briscoe said.

A Mitchell, Indiana native, Briscoe grew up watching and attending his home state’s race every year — all while cheering on his “hero” and fellow Indiana native Tony Stewart. Briscoe remembers seeing Stewart get both of his Brickyard 400 wins. Now, for Briscoe to race in his first Brickyard 400 for Stewart’s team Stewart-Haas Racing and in Stewart’s old No. 14 car, it’s a dream come true.

“Honestly, it’s going to be emotional for me,” Briscoe said. “Full transparency, I cry every year here just on the ride around deal, so with it being on the oval and doing it in the 14 and all that, it’s definitely going to be probably emotional for me.”

It will be Briscoe’s first time in his career in Indianapolis’ crown jewel race, but also his last for SHR — that announced earlier this year it would be closing its doors after the season.

“When I came into the Cup Series, we were already running on the road course. I didn’t know if I’d ever get a chance to run a Brickyard 400,” Briscoe said. “So, to be able to do that this year is something that’s really special. It means a lot to me. To be able to do it in the 14 car and driving for my hero in Tony, at least getting to do that one time with the team shutting down just means a lot.”

Briscoe has been in Victory Circle at IMS before. During 2020’s fanless Brickyard weekend, Briscoe won the Xfinity Series race on the road course. It might not have been the oval, but it was still a career moment for the Hoosier.

“Just getting to race here was special, no matter what the configuration was,” Briscoe said. “For me, I still kissed the same bricks. I still climbed the same fence. I was still inside Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and I was a winner here. But it just means a little bit more when it’s on the oval.”

Briscoe’s love for racing began at IMS. From getting his first racing uniform in the brick building across from Turns 1 and 2, to sneaking into the garage area and trying to shake hands with any and everyone, Briscoe’s connection to his home track goes beyond the car cockpit. But that doesn’t diminish how special it would be for him to win one of NASCAR’s majors.

“I just want to win at Indianapolis with my friends and with my family all here,” Briscoe said. “And if I could do it on the oval especially at the Brickyard 400 which to me is 100 percent a crown jewel, it would be pretty special.”

Briscoe will have his opportunity to get in victory circle Sunday. He has a lot of ground to make up, qualifying 20th in the HighPoint.com Ford. Green flag is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.