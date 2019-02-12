Coach Mallory Extended Through 2023

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MALLORY 4TH IN FCS COACHING_1544659996942.jpg.jpg

Indiana State University and ISU Football Head Coach Curt Mallory have agreed to a contract extension through 2023.

Mallory is entering his third season with the Sycamores. In his first season, the Blue and White went 0-11, and in his second season, they improved to 7-4.

The development between seasons led to Mallory being named Missouri Valley Football Conference Coach of the Year. 

Mallory led the Sycamores to a No. 22 ranking by the end of the 2018 season, as well as a third-place finish in the MVFC. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK