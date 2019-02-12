Coach Mallory Extended Through 2023

Indiana State University and ISU Football Head Coach Curt Mallory have agreed to a contract extension through 2023.

Mallory is entering his third season with the Sycamores. In his first season, the Blue and White went 0-11, and in his second season, they improved to 7-4.

The development between seasons led to Mallory being named Missouri Valley Football Conference Coach of the Year.

Mallory led the Sycamores to a No. 22 ranking by the end of the 2018 season, as well as a third-place finish in the MVFC.