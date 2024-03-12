2 IU seniors make big announcements on Senior Day

Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) saves the ball from going out of bounds as Penn State's Favour Aire, right, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday Feb. 24, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — It was a memorable Sunday inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Not only did the Indiana University men’s basketball team pick up its fourth-straight victory, beating Michigan State 65-64, but two senior Hoosier guards made big announcements.

Both Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal revealed their intent to return to Indiana for another season during IU’s postgame Senior Day celebration.

“These last four years have been the best time of my life,” Galloway said. “I wouldn’t trade it for anything. But I don’t think it’s time for me to end that.”

As soon as Galloway revealed that decision, the crowd cheered.

“So I’ll be coming back next year to play for the best fans in the country, best place – Assembly Hall – and for the best coach in the country,” Galloway said. “I’ll be back next year. Let’s do it.”

Galloway has played the most minutes of anyone on the roster this season. He’s averaging 33.4 minutes per game and is averaging 10.6 points per game.

During his Senior Day speech, he specifically talked to head coach Mike Woodson about the impact he’s had on Galloway’s career in Bloomington.

“I just want to thank you so much for believing in me for all these years,” Galloway said. “I know you came in and right away you helped me out and were so supportive and wanted to win from Day 1. That’s all I want to do is win and same thing with you. I really love you and I appreciate you so much and I wouldn’t want to have any other coach other than you. Thank you so much, Coach.”

Like Galloway, Leal’s announcement received a loud round of applause from the crowd.

“The main thing that’s been keeping me going is knowing that I really don’t have to give this speech until next year,” Leal said.

Leal is a Bloomington native. He played 28 minutes in Sunday’s win over Michigan State.

The Hoosiers are the No. 6 seed in this week’s Big Ten Tournament in Minneapolis, Minn. Their first game will be on Thursday night against either No. 11-seeded Penn St. or No. 14-seeded Michigan in the tournament’s second round.

“Keep believing and keep sticking with us because we’re not done yet this year,” Galloway said to the fans on Sunday. “We got a lot left to prove.”

RELATED COVERAGE

For more updates on the NTT IndyCar Series throughout the year, follow us on X and Facebook.