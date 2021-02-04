2021 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament moving to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sources tell News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will move from Chicago to Indianapolis next month.
The men are expected to play their games at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament, which is already scheduled for Indy, will take place at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The men’s tournament is March 10 through March 14 and the women’s tournament is March 9 through March 13.
In January, News 8 was the first to report that the entire Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament will take place in the state of Indiana.