2021 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament moving to Indy

The Big Ten Conference logo is displayed outside of Bankers Life Fieldhouse after the Big Ten Conference canceled the men's basketball Big Ten Tournament due to concerns over COVID-19 on March 12, 2020, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sources tell News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will move from Chicago to Indianapolis next month.

The men are expected to play their games at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament, which is already scheduled for Indy, will take place at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The men’s tournament is March 10 through March 14 and the women’s tournament is March 9 through March 13.

In January, News 8 was the first to report that the entire Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament will take place in the state of Indiana.