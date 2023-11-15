Search
Anderson scores 20, Ball State routs Oakland City 92-51

Ball State's Mickey Pearson Jr. holds the ball during a game against Oakland City on Nov. 14, 2023. Ball State defeated Oakland City, 92-51. (Photo by Ball State Athletics)
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Jalin Anderson scored 20 points to lead Ball State to a 92-51 victory over Oakland City on Tuesday night.

Anderson made 8 of 12 shots with a 3-pointer for the Cardinals (3-0), adding five rebounds and three assists. Mickey Pearson Jr. hit 7 of 8 free throws and scored 12. Freshmen Trent Middleton and Joey Brown added 11 points apiece off the bench.

Sam Muller led the Mighty Oaks with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

With the win, Ball State has a 3-0 record to start the season for the first time since 1997.

