Anderson scores 20 in Ball State’s victory against Western Michigan

(Provided Image)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Jalin Anderson had 20 points in Ball State’s 77-67 victory against Western Michigan on Saturday.

Anderson also contributed six rebounds and five steals for the Cardinals (12-10, 4-6 Mid-American Conference). Basheer Jihad scored 18 points and added eight rebounds. Trent Middleton shot 3 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Broncos (8-14, 5-5) were led by Jefferson Monegro, who recorded 21 points and four assists. Javaughn Hannah added 18 points and six rebounds for Western Michigan. Owen Lobsinger also had 17 points.

