Auburn fans (and reporters) enjoying Kansas City Barbecue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIAT) — When you get told the team you cover is headed to Kansas City, Missouri to play in the Sweet 16, you start making plans to eat barbecue!
That’s exactly what CBS 42 reporter Simone Eli did. She’ll tell you there’s not much she loves more than basketball and barbecue.
“As a self-proclaimed BBQ-snob, I mean ‘lover’, I will be taking the time to try some major BBQ during our trip and sharing my thoughts and favorites,” she said.
It didn’t take her long to do just that! The first place she checked out in Kansas City was Jack Stack Barbecue — which also fed the team.
Click on the video above to see her BBQ experience.