College Basketball

Austin Parkinson named new Butler women’s basketball coach

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 08: IUPUI head coach Austin Parkinson watches during the Horizon League Tournament womens basketball championship between the Cleveland State Vikings and the IUPUI Jaguars on March 8, 2022, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Butler University has hired Austin Parkinson as its new women’s head basketball coach.

The school made it official on Friday that the former IUPUI head women’s basketball coach would be taking over the Bulldogs program.

Parkinson spent 12 seasons as coach of the Jaguars. He had a record of 224-131 and let the program to its first NCAA Tournament this past season.

Parkinson is the all-time winningest coach in IUPUI history. He has had had eight 20-win seasons with the Jaguars.

Parkinson was a four-year letterwinner at Purdue University from 2000-04.