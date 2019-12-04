Baldwin scores 31 as No. 24 Butler beats Ole Miss 67-58

Butler guard Kamar Baldwin (3) drives toward the basket while being defended by Mississippi guards Breein Tyree (4) and Devontae Shuler during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Butler won 67-58. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – Kamar Baldwin scored 31 points and No. 24 Butler remained unbeaten with a 67-58 win over Mississippi.

Baldwin shot 11 of 16 from the field, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, to help the Bulldogs improve to 8-0. He added six rebounds and three assists. Jordan Tucker and Bryce Nze each had eight points for Butler, and Nze grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

Breein Tyree scored 22 points and Khadim Sy added 12 for Ole Miss (5-3).

After trailing 31-22 at halftime and 50-34 midway through the second half, the Rebels pulled to 52-48 on Tyree’s layup with 9:11 left. Butler answered with an 8-3 run, highlighted by six points from Baldwin, and the Rebels never got closer than seven again. The Bulldogs finished 27 of 47 (51%) from the floor, including 8 for 17 (47%) on 3s, and forced 17 turnovers.