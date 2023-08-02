Ball State basketball’s leading scorer enters transfer portal

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Ball State University guard Jarron Coleman is entering the transfer portal.

Coleman, a Cathedral High School graduate, led the Cardinals in scoring last season, averaging 14.3 points per game.

He also led Ball State with 115 assists.

Ball State head coach Michael Lewis issued the following statement on Tuesday regarding Coleman’s decision:

“Jarron Coleman Jr. expressed to me his intention to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer on Tuesday. As a program we are proud of many of Jarron’s accomplishments, but none more than “Boogie” becoming his family’s first college graduate upon completing summer school requirements on July 22. I believe that Ball State University has gone above and beyond to provide a foundation of success for Boogie’s future, including graduation. Although we are disappointed in the timing of this decision, we will always support graduating our student-athletes regardless of risk due to current NCAA rules regarding transfer eligibility and other external influences. We are thankful for Boogie’s contributions to our program and wish him nothing but success in his future.”

Coleman started and played in 30 games this season.

He started his collegiate career at Ball State before transferring to the University of Missouri for the 2021-22 season. He returned to Muncie last season to play for the Cardinals once again.