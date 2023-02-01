College Basketball

Ball State defeats Bowling Green 69-60

by: Associated Press
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Jarron Coleman’s 19 points helped Ball State defeat Bowling Green 69-60 on Tuesday night.

Coleman also contributed six rebounds for the Cardinals (15-7, 6-3 Mid-American Conference). Jaylin Sellers scored 11 points while shooting 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line. Basheer Jihad recorded nine points and was 3-of-8 shooting (1 for 3 from distance).

Leon Ayers III finished with 14 points for the Falcons (10-12, 4-5). Bowling Green also got 13 points, six rebounds and two steals from Chandler Turner. In addition, Rashaun Agee finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

Ball State plays Friday against Eastern Michigan at home, and Bowling Green hosts Northern Illinois on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

