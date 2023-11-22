Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Ball State defeats South Carolina Upstate 75-58

Mickey Pearson Jr. had 24 points in Ball State's 75-58 win over South Carolina Upstate on Nov. 21, 2023. (Provided Photo/Ball State Athletics)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Mickey Pearson Jr. had 24 points in Ball State’s 75-58 win over South Carolina Upstate on Tuesday night.

Pearson had six rebounds for the Cardinals (4-1). Basheer Jihad scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Davion Bailey had 11 points.

Trae Broadnax finished with 14 points, four assists and two steals for the Spartans (2-4). Justin Bailey added 13 points and Ahmir Langlais had nine points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Pacers beat Hawks 157-152 to...
Indiana Pacers /
Robbie Avila’s 27 lead Indiana...
College Basketball /
The Zone Banner arrives at...
High School - The Zone /
New lawsuit against Lugar Tower...
I-Team 8 /
Puerto Rican Hoosiers find ways...
Celebrating Moments /
Delphi murders case: Podcasters review...
News /
Indiana lawmakers: Hold back students...
Political News /
IPS bringing archery into physical...
Education /