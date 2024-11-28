38°
Ball State falls to Richmond

(Provided Image/Ball State Cardinals)
by: Associated Press
ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Delonnie Hunt’s 28 points helped Richmond defeat Ball State 73-60 on Wednesday night.

Mikkel Tyne added 22 points for the Spiders (4-4).

The Cardinals (3-5) were led by Jermahri Hill, who recorded 22 points. Ball State also got 18 points from Juan Sebastian Gorosito.

Tyne scored 15 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Richmond to the 13-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

