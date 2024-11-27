37°
Ball State takes down Florida Tech

(Provided Image/Ball State Cardinals)
by: Associated Press
ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Jermahri Hill had 24 points in Ball State’s 94-57 victory against Florida Tech on Tuesday night.

Hill also contributed six rebounds and five assists for the Cardinals (3-4). Mickey Pearson Jr. scored 14 points and added eight rebounds. Jeremiah Hernandez shot 6 of 8 from the field and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Panthers were led by Donovan Brown, who posted 14 points and seven rebounds. Florida Tech also got 13 points from Logan Allen. Marko Malekinusic had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

