Basheer Jihad scores 20 as Ball State takes down Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Basheer Jihad’s 20 points helped Ball State defeat Buffalo 87-59 on Tuesday night.

Jihad also contributed nine rebounds for the Cardinals (10-9, 2-5 Mid-American Conference). Mickey Pearson Jr. scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 14, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added 11 rebounds. Jalin Anderson was 4 of 8 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding five steals.

Sy Chatman finished with 27 points and seven rebounds for the Bulls (2-16, 1-5). Isaiah Adams added nine points, four assists and two steals for Buffalo. Jonnivius Smith also had eight points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

