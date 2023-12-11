Basheer Jihad’s 27 points sparks Ball State past SIU-Edwardsville 83-71

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Basheer Jihad had 27 points in Ball State’s 83-71 win over SIU-Edwardsville on Sunday.

Jihad also contributed 10 rebounds for the Cardinals (8-2). Jalin Anderson added 23 points while shooting 8 for 16, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc, and he also had five assists. Ben Hendriks shot 2 of 5 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

Damarco Minor led the Cougars (6-5) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and 12 rebounds. SIU-Edwardsville also got 15 points and two steals from Shamar Wright. In addition, Ray’Sean Taylor had 12 points.

NEXT UP

Ball State next plays Saturday against Indiana State at home, and SIU-Edwardsville will host Central Christian Bible on Monday.