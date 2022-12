College Basketball

Bates scores 22 as Butler beats Yale 71-61

A detail view of the Butler Bulldogs logo. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Led by Manny Bates’ 22 points, the Butler Bulldogs defeated the Yale Bulldogs 71-61 on Tuesday night.

The Yale Bulldogs were led in scoring by EJ Jarvis and Bez Mbeng, who finished with 14 points each.

Butler moved to 7-3 with the victory and is fourth in the Big East. Yale dropped to 8-2.

Butler’s next game is Saturday at the University of California, Berkeley.