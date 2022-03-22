College Basketball

Berger’s late layup sends Indiana past Princeton 56-55

Indiana forward Mackenzie Holmes (54) along with her teammates celebrate in the stands after a 56-55 win over Princeton in a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Bloomington, Ind., Monday, March 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Grace Berger scored the last of her 15 points on a spinning, tiebreaking layup with 28.2 seconds left and Nicole Cardano-Hillary added 12 points to help third-seeded Indiana beat Princeton 56-55 and reach its second straight Sweet 16.

Ali Patberg sealed the win in her home finale with a steal with 3.8 seconds left.

The Hoosiers have won five of their last six, this one in front of the third-largest crowd in school history.

Indiana now faces second-seeded UConn on Saturday.

Julia Cunningham and Grace Stone each scored 13 for Princeton, which had an 18-game winning streak snapped.