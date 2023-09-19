Big Ten basketball schedules set for IU, Purdue
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Get your calendars ready!
The Big Ten Conference released the full men’s basketball schedule Tuesday — with both Indiana and Purdue finding out their conference slate for the 2023-24 season.
The biannual rivalry games between the Hoosiers and Boilermakers are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 16, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, and Saturday, Feb. 10, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.
The Hoosiers kick off conference play in Assembly Hall by hosting Maryland on Friday, Dec. 1, before hitting the road to face Michigan on Tuesday, Dec. 5.
The Boilers travel to their first Big Ten game at Northwestern on Friday, Nov. 1, and then play Iowa in Mackey Arena on Monday, Dec. 4.
Both teams will play in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis on separate occasions. IU plays Harvard on Sunday, Nov. 26, while Purdue will battle Arizona on Saturday, Dec. 16, during the Indy Classic
2023-24 Indiana Men’s Basketball Full Schedule
Time and channel are to be determined unless otherwise noted.
EXHIBITIONS
- Oct. 29 (Sunday) – Indianapolis
- Nov. 3 (Friday) – Marian
REGULAR SEASON
- Nov. 7 (Tuesday) – Florida Gulf Coast
- Nov. 12 (Sunday) – Army
- Nov. 16 (Thursday) – Wright State
EMPIRE CLASSIC BENEFITING THE WOUNDED WARRIOR PROJECT PRESENTED BY CONTINENTAL TIRE
- Nov. 19 (Sunday) – vs. UConn – 1 p.m. – ESPN (Madison Square Garden, New York)
- Nov. 20 (Monday) – ESPNU (Madison Square Garden, New York)
Nov. 26 (Sunday) – vs. Harvard – TBD – TBD (Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis)
- Dec. 1 (Friday) – Maryland*
- Dec. 5 (Tuesday) – at Michigan*
HOLIDAY HOOPSGIVING
- Dec. 9 (Saturday) – vs. Auburn (State Farm Arena, Atlanta)
- Dec. 16 (Saturday) – Kansas
- Dec. 19 (Tuesday) – Morehead State
- Dec. 21 (Thursday) – North Alabama
- Dec. 29 (Friday) – Kennesaw State
- Jan. 3 (Wednesday) – at Nebraska*
- Jan. 6 (Saturday) – Ohio State*
- Jan. 9 (Tuesday) – at Rutgers*
- Jan. 12 (Friday) – Minnesota*
- Jan. 16 (Tuesday) – Purdue*
- Jan. 19 (Friday) – at Wisconsin*
- Jan. 27 (Saturday) – at Illinois*
- Jan. 30 (Tuesday) – Iowa*
- Feb. 3 (Saturday) – Penn State*
- Feb. 6 (Tuesday) – at Ohio State*
- Feb. 10 (Saturday) – at Purdue*
- Feb. 18 (Sunday) – Northwestern*
- Feb. 21 (Wednesday) – Nebraska*
- Feb. 24 (Saturday) – at Penn State*
- Feb. 27 (Tuesday) – Wisconsin*
- March 3 (Sunday) – at Maryland*
- March 6 (Wednesday) – at Minnesota*
- March 10 (Sunday) – Michigan State*
2024 BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
- March 13-17 (Wednesday-Sunday) – Target Center – Minneapolis
All times listed in Eastern time. All times and television designations are subject to change.
* Big Ten Conference game
2023-24 Purdue Men’s Basketball Full Schedule
Time and channel are to be determined unless otherwise noted.
UNITED WAY CHARITY GAME
- Oct. 28 (Saturday) – at Arkansas – 4 p.m.
- Nov. 1 (Wednesday) – Grace College
- Nov. 6 (Monday) – Samford
- Nov. 10 (Friday) – Morehead State
GAVITT GAMES
- Nov. 13 (Monday) – vs. Xavier
MAUI JIM MAUI INVITATIONAL
- Nov. 20 (Monday) – Gonzaga – 5 p.m. – ESPN2 (Honolulu, Hawaii)
- Nov. 21 (Tuesday) – Tennessee/Syracuse – 2:30 p.m./8 p.m. (Honolulu, Hawaii)
- Nov. 22 (Wednesday) – TBD – (Honolulu, Hawaii)
- Nov. 28 (Tuesday) – Texas Southern
- Dec. 1 (Friday) – at Northwestern*
- Dec. 4 (Monday) – Iowa*
HALL OF FAME TORONTO SERIES
- Dec. 9 (Saturday) – Alabama – TBD (Toronto)
INDY CLASSIC
- Dec. 16 (Saturday) – Arizona – (Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis)
- Dec. 21 (Thursday) – Jacksonville
- Dec. 29 (Friday) – Eastern Kentucky
- Jan. 2 (Tuesday) – at Maryland*
- Jan. 5 (Friday) – Illinois*
- Jan. 9 (Tuesday) – at Nebraska*
- Jan. 13 (Saturday) – Penn State*
- Jan. 16 (Tuesday) – at Indiana*
- Jan. 20 (Saturday) – at Iowa*
- Jan. 23 (Tuesday) – Michigan*
- Jan. 28 (Sunday) – at Rutgers*
- Jan. 31 (Wednesday) – Northwestern*
- Feb. 4 (Sunday) – at Wisconsin*
- Feb. 10 (Saturday) – Indiana*
- Feb. 15 (Thursday) – Minnesota*
- Feb. 18 (Sunday) – at Ohio State*
- Feb. 22 (Thursday) – Rutgers*
- Feb. 25 (Sunday) – at Michigan*
- March 2 (Saturday) – Michigan State*
- March 5 (Tuesday) – at Illinois*
- March 10 (Sunday) – Wisconsin*
2024 BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
- March 13-17 (Wednesday-Sunday) – Target Center – Minneapolis
All times listed in eastern time. All times and television designations are subject to change.
* Big Ten Conference game