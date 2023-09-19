Big Ten basketball schedules set for IU, Purdue

Purdue guard Braden Smith (3) celebrates after a basket against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Get your calendars ready!

The Big Ten Conference released the full men’s basketball schedule Tuesday — with both Indiana and Purdue finding out their conference slate for the 2023-24 season.

The biannual rivalry games between the Hoosiers and Boilermakers are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 16, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, and Saturday, Feb. 10, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.

The Hoosiers kick off conference play in Assembly Hall by hosting Maryland on Friday, Dec. 1, before hitting the road to face Michigan on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

The Boilers travel to their first Big Ten game at Northwestern on Friday, Nov. 1, and then play Iowa in Mackey Arena on Monday, Dec. 4.

Both teams will play in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis on separate occasions. IU plays Harvard on Sunday, Nov. 26, while Purdue will battle Arizona on Saturday, Dec. 16, during the Indy Classic

2023-24 Indiana Men’s Basketball Full Schedule

Time and channel are to be determined unless otherwise noted.

EXHIBITIONS

Oct. 29 (Sunday) – Indianapolis

Nov. 3 (Friday) – Marian

REGULAR SEASON

Nov. 7 (Tuesday) – Florida Gulf Coast

Nov. 12 (Sunday) – Army

Nov. 16 (Thursday) – Wright State

EMPIRE CLASSIC BENEFITING THE WOUNDED WARRIOR PROJECT PRESENTED BY CONTINENTAL TIRE

Nov. 19 (Sunday) – vs. UConn – 1 p.m. – ESPN (Madison Square Garden, New York)

Nov. 20 (Monday) – ESPNU (Madison Square Garden, New York)

Nov. 26 (Sunday) – vs. Harvard – TBD – TBD (Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis)

Dec. 1 (Friday) – Maryland*

Dec. 5 (Tuesday) – at Michigan*

HOLIDAY HOOPSGIVING

Dec. 9 (Saturday) – vs. Auburn (State Farm Arena, Atlanta)

Dec. 16 (Saturday) – Kansas

Dec. 19 (Tuesday) – Morehead State

Dec. 21 (Thursday) – North Alabama

Dec. 29 (Friday) – Kennesaw State

Jan. 3 (Wednesday) – at Nebraska*

Jan. 6 (Saturday) – Ohio State*

Jan. 9 (Tuesday) – at Rutgers*

Jan. 12 (Friday) – Minnesota*

Jan. 16 (Tuesday) – Purdue*

Jan. 19 (Friday) – at Wisconsin*

Jan. 27 (Saturday) – at Illinois*

Jan. 30 (Tuesday) – Iowa*

Feb. 3 (Saturday) – Penn State*

Feb. 6 (Tuesday) – at Ohio State*

Feb. 10 (Saturday) – at Purdue*

Feb. 18 (Sunday) – Northwestern*

Feb. 21 (Wednesday) – Nebraska*

Feb. 24 (Saturday) – at Penn State*

Feb. 27 (Tuesday) – Wisconsin*

March 3 (Sunday) – at Maryland*

March 6 (Wednesday) – at Minnesota*

March 10 (Sunday) – Michigan State*

2024 BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

March 13-17 (Wednesday-Sunday) – Target Center – Minneapolis

All times listed in Eastern time. All times and television designations are subject to change.

* Big Ten Conference game

2023-24 Purdue Men’s Basketball Full Schedule

UNITED WAY CHARITY GAME

Oct. 28 (Saturday) – at Arkansas – 4 p.m.

Nov. 1 (Wednesday) – Grace College

Nov. 6 (Monday) – Samford

Nov. 10 (Friday) – Morehead State

GAVITT GAMES

Nov. 13 (Monday) – vs. Xavier

MAUI JIM MAUI INVITATIONAL

Nov. 20 (Monday) – Gonzaga – 5 p.m. – ESPN2 (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Nov. 21 (Tuesday) – Tennessee/Syracuse – 2:30 p.m./8 p.m. (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Nov. 22 (Wednesday) – TBD – (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Nov. 28 (Tuesday) – Texas Southern

Dec. 1 (Friday) – at Northwestern*

Dec. 4 (Monday) – Iowa*

HALL OF FAME TORONTO SERIES

Dec. 9 (Saturday) – Alabama – TBD (Toronto)

INDY CLASSIC

Dec. 16 (Saturday) – Arizona – (Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis)

Dec. 21 (Thursday) – Jacksonville

Dec. 29 (Friday) – Eastern Kentucky

Jan. 2 (Tuesday) – at Maryland*

Jan. 5 (Friday) – Illinois*

Jan. 9 (Tuesday) – at Nebraska*

Jan. 13 (Saturday) – Penn State*

Jan. 16 (Tuesday) – at Indiana*

Jan. 20 (Saturday) – at Iowa*

Jan. 23 (Tuesday) – Michigan*

Jan. 28 (Sunday) – at Rutgers*

Jan. 31 (Wednesday) – Northwestern*

Feb. 4 (Sunday) – at Wisconsin*

Feb. 10 (Saturday) – Indiana*

Feb. 15 (Thursday) – Minnesota*

Feb. 18 (Sunday) – at Ohio State*

Feb. 22 (Thursday) – Rutgers*

Feb. 25 (Sunday) – at Michigan*

March 2 (Saturday) – Michigan State*

March 5 (Tuesday) – at Illinois*

March 10 (Sunday) – Wisconsin*

2024 BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

March 13-17 (Wednesday-Sunday) – Target Center – Minneapolis

