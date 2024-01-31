Bowling Green defeats Ball State at home

Ball State's Trent Middleton Jr. dribbles against Bowling Green's EJay Greer on Jan. 30, 2024, at Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Heather Parker via Ball State Athletics)

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Marcus Hill’s 28 points helped Bowling Green defeat Ball State 81-72 on Tuesday night.

Hill also contributed six rebounds for the Falcons (15-6, 6-3 Mid-American Conference). Jason Spurgin scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Rashaun Agee had 14 points and was 5-of-9 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Cardinals (11-10, 3-6) were led in scoring by Basheer Jihad, who finished with 22 points and eight rebounds. Mickey Pearson Jr. added 15 points and seven rebounds for Ball State. Trent Middleton had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.