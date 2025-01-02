Bradley edges Indiana State in overtime

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Zek Montgomery led Bradley with 26 points and Duke Deen hit the game-winning layup with 4.3 seconds left in the overtime as the Braves beat Indiana State 90-89 on Wednesday night.

The Braves forced a turnover with 20 seconds left and worked the ball around until Deen dribbled to the left wing thrn worked his way down the baseline past the basket and then circled around before making a layup in the lane after a defender fell.

Montgomery shot 11 for 19, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Braves (12-2, 3-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Deen scored 24 points while shooting 9 for 17, including 4 for 11 from beyond the arc and added seven rebounds. Demarion Burch had 13 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line.

The Sycamores (8-6, 2-1) were led by Camp Wagner, who posted 20 points and seven rebounds. Samage Teel added 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Indiana State. Jaden Daughtry finished with 19 points and two steals.

Deen missed a 3-pointer at the end of regulation after Wagner tied the game with a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left.

Next up

These two teams both play Saturday. Bradley hosts Missouri State, and Indiana State visits Evansville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.