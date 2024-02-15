Burton scores 18, Davis has 17 and Notre Dame holds off Georgia Tech

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Markus Burton scored 18 points, Tae Davis scored 17 and made some key plays down the stretch, leading Notre Dame to a 58-55 victory over Georgia Tech on Wednesday night.

Burton added five assists to go with five steals and his two free throws with one second left iced the win for the Fighting Irish (9-16, 4-10 ACC).

With just under 2 minutes to play and Notre Dame leading by one, a steal by Davis gave the Fighting Irish the chance to extend their slim lead. Thirty seconds later, it was a layup by Davis that made it 56-53. On Georgia Tech’s next possession, Davis blocked a 3-pointer but lost the ball out of bounds after Notre Dame had grabbed the rebound.

Baye Ndongo’s layup drew the Yellow Jackets within 56-55 with 38 seconds remaining. It would be their only bucket of the final 4 1/2 minutes. Burton missed a jumper with 8 seconds left, but Logan Imes grabbed the offensive rebound. Burton was fouled with one second left and his two free throws wrapped up the win.

Ibrahima Sacko scored 13 points for Georgia Tech (10-15, 3-11). Ndongo and Miles Kelly added 11 points each.

Georgia Tech led for most of the first 10 minutes of the game before Davis, Braeden Shrewsberry and J.R. Konieczny all hit 3-pointers for the Fighting Irish in a 4-minute stretch and Notre Dame went ahead 22-17 near the 6-minute mark of the half. Notre Dame managed to lead 31-28 at halftime despite missing nine shots in a row and 10 of 11 to finish the half.

Notre Dame swept the season series and Georgia Tech remained winless (0-10) at South Bend since Notre Dame joined the ACC in 2013.

Georgia Tech returns home to play Syracuse on Saturday.

The Fighting Irish will go for their third straight win when they play at Louisville next Wednesday.