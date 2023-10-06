Butler basketball fans can watch the Bulldogs in an open practice this Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Basketball and fans will come together at Hinkle Fieldhouse once again Saturday.

Fans of the Butler University men’s basketball team are invited to watch the Bulldogs during an open practice on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. The practice will include a blue-white scrimmage.

Following the practice, players will be around to sign autographs for fans.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 2022-23 season in which they finished with a 14-18 overall record, which included a 6-14 record in Big East play.

This year’s team has a new look. The roster features 10 newcomers, including five transfers who averaged double figures last season for their previous teams.

The program’s first exhibition game this year will be against Ohio Northern on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. inside Hinkle Fieldhouse.

The Bulldogs’ first regular season game will be just over a week later, on Nov. 6 against Eastern Michigan. Tip-off for that contest is set for 8 p.m. inside Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Overall, the Bulldogs will play 19 games at home this season. A couple of the notable non-conference home matchups include Texas Tech vs. Butler on Nov. 30 in the Big East-Big 12 Battle and Cal vs. Butler on Dec. 9.

The Bulldogs will begin Big East play on Dec. 19 when they host Georgetown at 6:30 p.m.

Season tickets remain on sale. Fans can contact the Butler ticket office at tickets@butler.edu or 317-940-DOGS (3647) to place an order.

2023 will be Thad Matta’s second season as head coach since making his return to his alma mater. Matta, who was head coach of the Bulldogs from 2000-01, returned to the program as its head coach prior to the 2022-23 season.

Fans who plan to attend Saturday’s practice should enter Hinkle Fieldhouse through Gate 4. Doors will open at 9:45 a.m. Parking in the main Hinkle Fieldhouse lot will be free on Saturday morning.

