Butler loses to Wisconsin in Indy Classic for third straight loss

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 14: Kolby King #12 of the Butler Bulldogs drives to the basket against Kamari McGee #4 of the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half of the Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 14, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
by: Josh Bode
INDIANPOLIS (WISH) — Butler was unable to snap their losing streak, losing to Wisconsin 83-74 in the Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Pierre Brooks led Butler in scoring with 23 points.

This was the last game for the Bulldogs before Big East play. They went 7-4 in their non-conference games, including losses to Austin Peay and North Dakota State.

Butler returns to action on Wednesday when they travel to Milwaukee to face Marquette;

This story will be updated.

