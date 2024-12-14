Butler loses to Wisconsin in Indy Classic for third straight loss
INDIANPOLIS (WISH) — Butler was unable to snap their losing streak, losing to Wisconsin 83-74 in the Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Pierre Brooks led Butler in scoring with 23 points.
This was the last game for the Bulldogs before Big East play. They went 7-4 in their non-conference games, including losses to Austin Peay and North Dakota State.
Butler returns to action on Wednesday when they travel to Milwaukee to face Marquette;
