Butler dominates Merrimack in 78-39 victory

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 22: Jahmyl Telfort #11 of the Butler Bulldogs takes a shot over Tye Dorset #4 and David Murray #15 of the Merrimack Warriors during the second half at Hinkle Fieldhouse on November 22, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
by: The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pierre Brooks scored 23 points as Butler beat Merrimack 78-39 on Friday night.

Brooks added 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-1). Andre Screen scored 12 points while finishing 5 of 6 from the floor and added nine rebounds.

Patrick McCaffery had 11 points and shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

Adam Clark led the way for the Warriors (1-4) with eight points and four assists.

Butler led 37-31 at halftime, with Brooks racking up 15 points. Butler extended its lead to 65-33 during the second half, fueled by a 28-2 scoring run. Brooks scored a team-high eight points in the second half.

