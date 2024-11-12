Butler secures 85-65 win against Western Michigan

The Butler University Bulldog logo is displayed on the campus on Oct. 10, 2019. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pierre Brooks scored 20 points as Butler beat Western Michigan 85-65 on Monday night.

Brooks had six assists for the Bulldogs (2-1). Augusto Cassia scored 16 points and added three blocks. Patrick McCaffery shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding six rebounds.

Donovan Williams led the way for the Broncos (1-2) with 17 points and nine rebounds. Javaughn Hannah added 15 points and four steals for Western Michigan. EJ Ryans had 10 points.

Butler carried a slim two-point lead into halftime, as Jahmyl Telfort led the way with nine points. Butler extended its lead to 55-39 during the second half, fueled by a 14-0 scoring run. Cassia scored a team-high 14 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.