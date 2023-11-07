Search
Butler secures 94-55 victory against Eastern Michigan in season opener

A detail view of the Butler Bulldogs logo. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
by: The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jahmyl Telfort scored 18 points as Butler beat Eastern Michigan 94-55 in a season opener on Monday night.

Telfort was 6 of 10 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs. Pierre Brooks scored 16 points while shooting 7 for 12, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added five rebounds. Andre Screen shot 6 of 6 from the field to finish with 13 points.

The Eagles were led by Tyson Acuff and Arne Osojnik with 13 points apiece. Yusuf Jihad also put up nine points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Butler is a matchup Friday with Southeast Missouri State at home. Eastern Michigan hosts Georgia Southern on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

