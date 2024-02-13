Butler to host major basketball tournament for first time in history

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Butler Bulldogs might still be waiting to see if they’ll be playing in their first NCAA Tournament since 2018’s Second Round run, but the Dawgs do know they’ll have at least one major tournament to look forward to in a few months.

The school announced Tuesday that The Basketball Tournament (TBT) will host a regional in Hinkle Fieldhouse for the first time in history. TBT is an annual 64-team tournament where the winning team gets the $1 million-dollar prize.

“Bringing TBT to Hinkle is a dream come true,” TBT founder and CEO Jon Mugar said. “Our event is modeled after the Indiana High School Tournament featured in Hoosiers, which was a seminal movie in my childhood. We are excited to partner with Butler University to bring our event to Indiana for the first time.”

This is just another major event to find its home in Hinkle.

“There is no better place to experience basketball than Hinkle Fieldhouse, and we are excited to add TBT games to the list of marquee events that have been played here,” Butler Vice President and Director of Athletics Barry Collier said. “Butler prides itself on creating great experiences for our teams and fans, and the 2024 TBT will be no different.”

Butler will also have a Bulldog alumni team named All Good Dawgs participate in the tournament. Featured on the roster will be Butler legend and eight-year NBA veteran Shelvin Mack.

This will be the first time the Bulldogs will enter a team into TBT. All Good Dawgs will be joined by seven other teams at the July regional in Hinkle.

“Being able to bring together some of the greatest Bulldogs to ever wear our jersey as part of an All Good Dawgs TBT team is a great thing for Butler,” Bulldogs head coach Thad Matta said. “Our fans are going to love watching these Dawgs compete at Hinkle again in one of the most fun tournament settings ever created.”

Mark your calendars for July 19-24 as the TBT descends on Hinkle Fieldhouse.